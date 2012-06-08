FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kraft to transfer stock listing to Nasdaq
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kraft to transfer stock listing to Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc will transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, a move it said will save money.

The company’s shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 26 under its current symbol, KFT, it said on Friday.

Kraft plans to split later this year into two companies. Both will trade on the Nasdaq -- Mondelez International under the symbol MDLZ, and Kraft Foods Group Inc under the symbol KRFT.

After the spin-off, the symbol KFT will be retired.

