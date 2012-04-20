FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mock Oreo ad features breastfeeding baby
April 20, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Mock Oreo ad features breastfeeding baby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - A mock Oreo ad that features a breastfeeding baby holding an Oreo cookie made a splash on the Internet this week.

The mock ad was created by South Korean-based agency Cheil Worldwide for Kraft Foods Inc’s Oreo brand for a one-time use at an advertising awards program, according to Kraft spokeswoman Lisa Gibbons.

“It was never intended for public distribution or use with consumers,” Gibbons said in an email. “And it has never run in Korea or any other markets.”

The ad showed a baby breastfeeding, looking into the camera and holding an Oreo. It carried the tagline “Milk’s favorite cookie.”

A U.S. representative for the agency was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

