REFILE-UPDATE 1-Kraft gives '13 outlook for Mondelez International
September 6, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Kraft gives '13 outlook for Mondelez International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc gave its first official forecast for its standalone international snack company on Thursday, saying earnings might be lower than some forecasts, due to a hit from foreign exchange rates.

Shares of Kraft, which will change its name to Mondelez International once it spins off its North American grocery business next month, fell 61 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $41.71 in afterhours trade on Nasdaq.

For 2013, Mondelez expects to earn $1.50 to $1.55 per share and increase revenue by 5 to 7 percent.

But the revenue may come in at the lower end of that range, Chief Financial Officer Dave Brearton said, and the earnings range may be lower than some analysts expect, due to a sizeable hit from foreign exchange rates.

