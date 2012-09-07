Kraft sets targets for 2013 and beyond

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group on Friday said it expects long-term earnings per share growth for the North American grocery business, once it is separated later this year from the international snacks business that will become Mondelez International.

The company also said it expects earnings of about $2.60 a share in 2013, including restructuring charges of about 26 cents a share.

Kraft Foods Inc plans to spin off Kraft Foods Group on Oct 1. The North American grocery business includes brands like Velveeta cheese, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters peanuts.