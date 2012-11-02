FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kraft Foods approves $650 mln restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Kraft Foods approves $650 mln restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc, which sells Planters peanuts, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Velveeta cheese, said it approved a $650 million restructuring plan related to its spin-off from Kraft Foods Inc in October.

The company said the restructuring cost involves severance related to the spin-off, asset disposals and other one-time expenses.

Kraft Foods Group said about half of the total restructuring cost is expected to result in cash expenditures. In addition to the restructuring, the company also approved related capital expenditures of $200 million.

It expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2014.

Kraft Foods Inc spun off its North American grocery business on Oct. 1 as Kraft Foods Group. Mondelez International Inc , whose brands include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum, is the name of what remains from Kraft Foods Inc after the spinoff.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.