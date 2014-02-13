FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft profit up on gain, cost savings
February 13, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Kraft profit up on gain, cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc on Thursday reported higher profit, helped by cost savings and a large benefit related to former employees.

Kraft’s stable of famous food brands includes Velveeta cheese, Jell-O desserts and Maxwell House coffee, said fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $931 million, or $1.54 per share, up from $90 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Net revenue grew 2.3 percent in to $4.6 billion, due to volume gains that were partly offset by lower prices.

Shares in Kraft closed at $53.61 and were virtually unchanged in after-hours trading.

Kraft, whose products also include Oscar Mayer lunch meats, Planters nuts and Capri Sun juices, lost its exposure to high-growth emerging markets after its 2012 split from Mondelez International Inc and has been working to increase sales of its stable of mature brands.

