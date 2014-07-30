FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft Foods quarterly net income falls, revenue up slightly
July 30, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kraft Foods quarterly net income falls, revenue up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Wednesday that its second quarter net income fell to $482 million, or 80 cents per share, from $829 million, or $1.38 per share, a year ago, when the company benefited from a significant gain tied to its post-employment benefit plans.

“We continue to execute our playbook and are on track to deliver another solid year of growth in earnings and cash flow,” Kraft Chief Executive Tony Vernon said in a statement.

“However, there’s no question that economic and consumer trends are creating top-line growth challenges for the food and beverage industry, Kraft included,” he said. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)

