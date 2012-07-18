FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-SodaStream adds Kool-Aid to drink portfolio
July 18, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-SodaStream adds Kool-Aid to drink portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - SodaStream International Ltd is adding Kool-Aid powdered beverages to its lineup of drinks in an expanded deal with Kraft Foods Inc, sending its shares up 5 percent.

SodaStream, which sells a system that lets consumers make carbonated drinks at home, already had a deal with Kraft that let it sell Crystal Light and Country Time drinks.

Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available in stores during the fourth quarter, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made carbonation,” Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft Foods, said in a statement.

SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, launched in the United States, the world’s largest market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.

It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company’s branded flavors available with its soda makers in January.

SodaStream shares were up $2.00, or 5.4 percent, at $39.25 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

