FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kraft and SodaStream in deal for Kool-Aid
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kraft and SodaStream in deal for Kool-Aid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company ticker to show Kraft Foods trades on Nasdaq)

July 18 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc and SodaStream International Ltd expanded their partnership to include Kool-Aid to their portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.

Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available at the retail level during the fourth quarter, they said in a statement.

SodaStream and Kraft already have a partnership for manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of Kraft Foods drinks like Crystal Light and Country Time for use with the SodaStream soda-making system.

“We’re pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made carbonation,” Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft Foods said in a statement.

SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, launched in the United States, the world’s largest market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.

It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company’s branded flavors available with its soda makers in January. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.