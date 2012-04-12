Kraft discontinues Athenos Greek yogurt

April 12 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc is discontinuing its Athenos line of Greek yogurt, the company said on Thursday, exiting the fast-growing U.S. Greek yogurt market.

Athenos, which also makes feta cheese, hummus and pita chips, discontinued the yogurt in March.

“Although we had a loyal following of Athenos Greek yogurt fans, we have decided to refocus our efforts on innovating new products for the Athenos brand,” a Kraft spokesman said in a statement. “We know that this is very disappointing to consumers, and it was an extremely difficult decision for us to make.”