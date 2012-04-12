FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kraft discontinues Athenos Greek yogurt
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kraft discontinues Athenos Greek yogurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc is
discontinuing its Athenos line of Greek yogurt, the company said
on Thursday, exiting the fast-growing U.S. Greek yogurt market.	
    Athenos, which also makes feta cheese, hummus and pita
chips, discontinued the yogurt in March. 	
    "Although we had a loyal following of Athenos Greek yogurt
fans, we have decided to refocus our efforts on innovating new
products for the Athenos brand," a Kraft spokesman said in a
statement. "We know that this is very disappointing to
consumers, and it was an extremely difficult decision for us to
make."	
    Sales of Greek yogurt, which is thicker and has more protein
than other yogurt, have soared in the United States in the last
few years. The market is dominated by privately held Agro Farma,
whose Chobani brand has about a 60 percent share.
 	
    Danone is second with 17 percent, followed by
Greece-based Fage, and Yoplait owner General Mills.	
    Kraft Foods is preparing to split into two companies -- one
focused on snack brands like Cadbury, Oreo and Ritz and one
focused on grocery brands like Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House and
Planters.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.