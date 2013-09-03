FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft Foods says Teri List-Stoll to become CFO next year
September 3, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Kraft Foods says Teri List-Stoll to become CFO next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. snack and beverage company Kraft Foods Group Inc said Teri List-Stoll will succeed current Chief Financial Officer Timothy McLevish in the first quarter of 2014.

The maker of Maxwell House coffee, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters nuts said List-Stoll has joined as senior vice president of finance. She was previously with Procter & Gamble Co.

Kraft Foods said List-Stoll will initially oversee its business unit finance teams and work alongside McLevish to ensure an orderly transition of CFO duties.

The company’s shares closed at $51.77 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
