Kraft Foods to report financial update in Feb., not full earnings
February 7, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Kraft Foods to report financial update in Feb., not full earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc plans to report only a “financial update” about its fourth-quarter performance and outlook for 2013 this month, it said on Thursday, not full earnings.

The company, recently spun off from the company now known as Mondelez International Inc, plans to report its full earnings by the end of March.

A spokesman for Kraft, which makes Maxwell House coffee and Oscar Mayer lunch meat, said the unusual timing was due to complexities related to the spin-off. He said Kraft is not at risk of missing any regulatory deadlines.

Kraft shares were down 0.9 percent at $46.61 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trade.

