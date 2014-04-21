Kraft recalls 96,000 pounds of hot dogs due to undeclared allergen

April 21 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc is recalling about 96,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners because the packages may instead contain Classic Cheese Dogs made with milk, a known allergen.

The product labels are incorrect as they do not reflect the ingredients associated with the pasteurized cheese in the cheese dogs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The products were formulated with milk, which is not declared on the product label, the FSIS said. (r.reuters.com/dun68v)

The recall is classified a Class I recall - a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

FSIS and Kraft have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Kraft was not immediately available for comment outside normal U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)