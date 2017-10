Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc : * Sees restructuring costs of $300 million, or $0.33 per share * Sees $125 million in annual spending on cost saving initiatives going forward

after 2013 * Sees organic revenue growth at or above the market rate, consistent

mid-single-digit oi growth, consistent mid-to high single-digit EPS growth,

and consistent mid-single digit dividend growth