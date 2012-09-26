FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Onex to buy Germany's KraussMaffei for $736.3 mln
September 26, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Onex to buy Germany's KraussMaffei for $736.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity giant Onex Corp said it will buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG for 568 million euros ($736.3 million).

“KraussMaffei is the first European-based investment for Onex Partners III, and, ... serves markets globally,” said Tony Morgan, a managing director in Onex’s London office.

Onex Partners III, Onex’s $4.7 billion flagship private equity fund, will make an equity investment of about $340 million.

Sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday the deal was about to be signed, but declined to give financial details.

