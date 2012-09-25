FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Onex set to buy German KraussMaffei Tech -source
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 25, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Onex set to buy German KraussMaffei Tech -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity company Onex has clinched a deal to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei Technologies, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

“The deal is about to be signed” the source said, declining to give financial details.

Onex beat out a Chinese machinery group in the bidding for KraussMaffei Technologies, which is owned by private equity group Madison Capital.

KraussMaffei Technologies has common roots with defense group Krauss-Maffei Wegmann but today is an independent company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.