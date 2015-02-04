FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kredyt Inkaso signs co-investment agreement
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kredyt Inkaso signs co-investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kredyt Inkaso SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 12, 2014, the company, its unit Kredyt Inkaso Portfolio Investments SA, getBack SA and SHCO 54 S.à r.l., signed a co-investment agreement

* The co-investment agreement is for a purchase of a part or two whole portfolios of liabilities of the total nominal value of 2 billion zlotys ($550 million)from Getin Noble Bank SA

* Purchase of portfolios of liabilites will be conducted by Omega Wierzytelnosci NSFIZ fund (Omega), which is managed by Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inewstycyjny SA

* Parties of the co-investment agreement obliged to invest in Omega and provide it all funds required to conduct purchase of portfolios of liabilities

* The transaction is to be completed by the end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6384 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
