Kremlin aide Belousov: govt's Rosneft stake can't be sold on open market - TASS
May 26, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Kremlin aide Belousov: govt's Rosneft stake can't be sold on open market - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that the government’s stake in top oil producer Rosneft could not be sold on the open market, TASS agency reported.

Rosneft is one of several large Russian state-controlled firms in which the government is planning to reduce its stake as part of a privatisation programme.

“Since 19 percent is being sold I think it would be optimal if it weren’t one investor but two, since it’s a rather large stake. And it should be strategic investors,” Belousov said, according to TASS. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

