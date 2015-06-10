FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Kresna plans up to $300 mln rights issue to buy insurers-source
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Kresna plans up to $300 mln rights issue to buy insurers-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian securities firm PT Kresna Graha Sekurindo Tbk is planning an up to 4 trillion rupiah ($300.8 million) rights issue in the second half to buy one or two insurance firms, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Kresna is trying to diversify its business with the planned acquisitions, said the person who declined to be named as the information was not public.

Indonesia’s insurance sector has seen several acquisitions by companies attracted to the low coverage and strong growth potential in the country of around 250 million people.

Dai-ichi Life Co, Japan’s second-largest life insurer, had bought 40 percent of Panin Life for about $250 million in 2013 and is keen to further build its presence in Indonesia, its president told Reuters earlier this week.

$1 = 13,297.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.