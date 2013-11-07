FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KrisEnergy says posts Q3 net loss of $3.6 million
November 7, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

KrisEnergy says posts Q3 net loss of $3.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s KrisEnergy Ltd said it recorded a net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $681,000 a year earlier, due to lower oil and gas production.

KrisEnergy, which focuses on oil and gas exploration and production in Southeast Asia, said its revenue for the three months to Sept. 30 fell 37.1 percent to $13.6 million.

The company, in which Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is the second-largest shareholder with a 31.4 percent stake, said it will seek additional contract areas in countries where it already has operations to enhance its portfolio.

For a company statement, click (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
