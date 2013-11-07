KrisEnergy says posts Q3 net loss of $3.6 million

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s KrisEnergy Ltd said it recorded a net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $681,000 a year earlier, due to lower oil and gas production.

KrisEnergy, which focuses on oil and gas exploration and production in Southeast Asia, said its revenue for the three months to Sept. 30 fell 37.1 percent to $13.6 million.

The company, in which Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is the second-largest shareholder with a 31.4 percent stake, said it will seek additional contract areas in countries where it already has operations to enhance its portfolio.

