CORRECTED-KrisEnergy says Q3 net loss at $3.6 million
#Corrections News
November 8, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-KrisEnergy says Q3 net loss at $3.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the identify of second-largest stakeholder)

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s KrisEnergy Ltd said it recorded a net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $681,000 a year earlier on lower oil and gas production.

KrisEnergy, which focuses on oil and gas exploration and production in Southeast Asia, reported a net loss of $3.6 million for the three months ended Sept.30 and its revenue declined 37.1 percent on the year to $13.6 million.

The company, in which Singapore’s Keppel Corporation Ltd is the second-largest shareholder and holds a 31.4 percent stake through subsidiary Devan International, said it will seek additional contract areas in countries where it already has operations to enhance its portfolio.

For a company statement, click (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
