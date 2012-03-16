FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Lone Pine Krishnan gets SFC licence for HK hedge fund
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 6 years ago

Ex-Lone Pine Krishnan gets SFC licence for HK hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Eashwar Krishnan, former Asia head of Lone Pine Capital, has received a licence for his hedge fund from the Securities and Futures Commission on Thursday, records on the Hong Kong’s market regulator’s website showed on Friday.

Krishnan, who is setting up Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Ltd, has hired former Hong Kong-based Elements Advisors Ltd chief operating officer Heide Blunt, the records showed.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Krishnan and Tanvir Ghani, former head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, were set to launch their highly anticipated hedge fund on July 2. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.