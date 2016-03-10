Krispy Kreme UK eyes London debut -Sky News

March 10 (Reuters) - The owner of Krispy Kreme’s British operations is planning a London flotation for the maker of glazed doughnuts, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Private equity firm Alcuin Capital Partners, which has owned Krispy Kreme UK since 2011, has appointed investment bank Investec to oversee the initial public offering, Sky News reported, without citing its sources.

Alcuin and Krispy Kreme UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of plans come a day after chocolate maker and retailer Hotel Chocolat said it would raise 50 million pounds in a listing on London’s junior AIM market.

Krispy Kreme UK, the largest maker of premium branded doughnuts in the country, is under different ownership to U.S.-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc.

The Krispy Kreme brand started in 1937, when its founder bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef.

Sky said the timing and size of Krispy Kreme UK's share sale were not clear, but market sources were saying that the listing would most likely take place later this year. (bit.ly/1QOrZdT)

Alcuin bought Krispy Kreme UK from an investment group led by three American entrepreneurs in 2011. The Telegraph reported then that the deal was worth 25 million pounds.

The UK arm first opened its doors in 2003 in the famed Harrods department store. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)