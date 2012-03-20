FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Krispy Kreme sees strong full-yr profit, eyes cost cuts
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Krispy Kreme sees strong full-yr profit, eyes cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.06

* Q4 revenue up 11 pct to $102 mln

* Sees FY13 adj EPS $0.35-$0.41 vs est $0.35

* Shares up 4 pct after mkt

March 20 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc forecast full-year profit largely above analysts’ expectations, saying it will continue to cut back on its consumption of some key ingredients to combat rising input costs.

The doughnut chain’s shares rose 4 percent in after-market trading. They had closed at $8.49 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Krispy Kreme, which competes with Dunkin’ Brands’ Dunkin’ Donuts chain, expects full-year adjusted earnings of 35 cents to 41 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 35 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income was $143.5 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding a one-off gain, the company earned 6 cents a share in the quarter, matching analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose 11 percent to $102.0 million, topping market expectations of $101.3 million.

