Krispy Kreme to announce tie-up with Citymax India on Wednesday
August 21, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Krispy Kreme to announce tie-up with Citymax India on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc will announce a partnership with hospitality group Citymax India on Wednesday to set up stores in southern and western India, the Indian hospitality group said on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme, the U.S.-based doughnut and coffee retailer, plans to open 80 stores over the next 5 years, with the first outlet slated to open in Bangalore before the end of this year, Citymax said in a media invite for the formal announcement.

Earlier in May, Krispy Kreme had announced its plans to enter India in partnership with New Delhi-based Bedrock Food for setting up stores in other parts of the country.

