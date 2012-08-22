Krispy Kreme says Indian partner to invest $13.5 mln to set up stores

BANGALORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc said Citymax, its partner for southern and western Indian markets, will invest 750 million Indian rupees ($13.5 million) to set up 80 stores over five years.

The doughnut and coffee retailer, will open its first store in Bangalore in 2012, James Rogers, vice-president, international marketing, Krispy Kreme told reporters on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme did not give details of its expansion plans with its other Indian franchisee partner Bedrock Food.