Chinese retail group buys Italy's Krizia fashion brand
February 24, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese retail group buys Italy's Krizia fashion brand

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese retail group Shenzhen Marisfrolg has bought Krizia, one of Italy’s oldest ready-to-wear fashion brands, and plans to open new shops in Asia, the companies said on Monday.

The sale by founder Mariuccia Mandelli, who took the name Krizia from a dialogue on vanity by the philosopher Plato and showed her first fashion collection in 1964, should close by April, a statement on Krizia’s website said without giving any financial details. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Goodman)

