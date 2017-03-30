Slovenia's Krka to raise dividend by 3.8 pct

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka plans to raise its dividend to 2.75 euros per share, from 2.65 euros paid last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The payment will need to be approved by shareholders at their meeting on July 6.

Earlier this month Krka reported its net profit fell by 31.5 percent last year due to falling prices in most markets and the depreciation of some Eastern and Central European currencies. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)