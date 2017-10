LJUBLJANA, March 22 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka has raised its proposed dividend payout for last year by 7.1 percent to 1.5 euros ($1.98) a share, or 50 million euros in total, it said on Thursday.

Earlier in March Krka said net profit last year fell by 4.8 percent to 162.7 million euros while sales were up by 7 percent to 1.08 billion. ($1 = 0.7582 euros)