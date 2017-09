LJUBLJANA, March 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Krka plans to raise its dividend by 4.8 percent to 2.2 euros from the 2.1 euros paid last year, the pharmaceuticals company said on Thursday.

The dividend will have to be approved at a shareholders’ meeting on June 18, it said in a statement.

Slovenia’s largest exporter and largest listed company, Krka in February reported a 4 percent fall in 2014 net profit to 166.2 million euros.