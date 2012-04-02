FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian drug firm Krka seeks Warsaw share listing
April 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

Slovenian drug firm Krka seeks Warsaw share listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 2 (Reuters) - Drugs company Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company, has applied for a listing on the Warsaw bourse to increase market liquidity for its shares, Krka said in a statement on Monday.

It also said it would stop its share buyback programme which has been running for the past year with a view to using the acquired shares for a possible foreign listing.

Krka, which has a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), now owns about 6 percent of its own shares. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

