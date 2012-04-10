FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Krka to start trading in Warsaw on Wed
#Healthcare
April 10, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

Slovenia's Krka to start trading in Warsaw on Wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Krka, Slovenia’s largest quoted company, will start trading on the Polish stock exchange on Wednesday, in a secondary listing aimed at increasing the liquidity of its shares.

“Although time may be needed to improve the liquidity we believe that the listing on the Warsaw bourse will increase the number of our shareholders and improve Krka’s flexibility on capital markets,” Chief Executive Joze Colaric said on Tuesday.

The company, with market capitalisation of 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), owns 5.9 percent of its own shares.

Shares of Krka closed 1 percent lower at 48.4 euros on the Ljubljana bourse on Tuesday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)

