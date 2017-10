LJUBLJANA, March 1 (Reuters) - Slovenian drug firm Krka said on Thursday 2011 group net profit fell to 162.7 million euros ($217.6 million) from 170.9 million a year before due to currency effects.

It confirmed its January report that sales rose to 1.08 billion euros from 1.01 billion in 2010. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak)