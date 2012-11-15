Slovene Krka 9-mo group net down by 3 pct

LJUBLJANA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Generic drugs producer, Krka , Slovenia’s largest listed company, posted a nine-month group net profit of 111.5 million euros ($141.92 million), down 3 percent compared with the same period last year due to higher costs.

The company also said sales rose by 6 percent to 813.9 million euros and forecast sales would reach 1.2 billion euros in 2013, a rise of 6 percent compared with the expected sales in 2012. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Birrane)