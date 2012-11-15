FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovene Krka 9-mo group net down by 3 pct
November 15, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Slovene Krka 9-mo group net down by 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Generic drugs producer, Krka , Slovenia’s largest listed company, posted a nine-month group net profit of 111.5 million euros ($141.92 million), down 3 percent compared with the same period last year due to higher costs.

The company also said sales rose by 6 percent to 813.9 million euros and forecast sales would reach 1.2 billion euros in 2013, a rise of 6 percent compared with the expected sales in 2012. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Birrane)

