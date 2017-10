LJUBLJANA, July 26 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday half-year group net profit fell by 3 percent to 90.1 million euros ($109.23 million) due to higher cost of production and sales.

It confirmed its estimate from the start of July that group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)