UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Krka posts profit drop on rising costs
March 14, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Krka posts profit drop on rising costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with quote, details, share price)

LJUBLJANA, March 14 (Reuters) - Slovenian drugs firm Krka said its 2012 group net profit fell to 159.8 million euros ($206.93 million) from 162.7 million in 2011 due to higher costs.

Profit in 2013 is expected to be at the same level as last year while sales are seen up 5 percent at 1.2 billion euros, Krka, which produces generic drugs, said in a statement on Thursday. It provided no explanation about costs.

“In 2013 we plan to increase the number of employees by 6 percent to almost 10,200 ... while Eastern Europe will remain our largest market,” it added.

Krka, one the country’s top exporters and the largest listed company, sold 31 percent of its products in Eastern Europe in 2012 with sales there rising 24 percent.

Shares eased 2 percent to 49.5 euros by 1158 GMT on the Ljubljana bourse, against an unchanged blue-chip SBI index .

$1 = 0.7722 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford

