Slovenian Krka says depreciation of rouble will hurt 2014 profit
December 16, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenian Krka says depreciation of rouble will hurt 2014 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest pharmaceutical company Krka said on Tuesday the recent significant depreciation of the Russian rouble was likely to dent its earnings this year.

“The fall in the value of the Russian rouble has a negative impact on the value of Krka group sales in the Russian Federation and creates negative currency differences, which has a negative impact on Krka’s profit,” Krka said in a statement but gave no figures or estimates.

Krka, which sells about a quarter of its output to Russia, said in November it expected group next profit this year to be level with last year, when it reached 172.8 million euros.

Shares of Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company, closed 1.74 percent lower at 56.6 euros on Tuesday, before the profit warning was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 1.19 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Keith Weir)

