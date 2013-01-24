UPDATE 1-Krka says full-year sales rise 6 percent

(Adds analyst quote, details, share price)

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said 2012 group sales rose 6 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.5 billion), boosted by a steep increase in eastern European sales.

It also said on Thursday that group net profit would be above 155 million euros and the exact figure would be announced on Mar. 14.

That was in line with expectations as the company had already said profit would be lower than expected, said Abanka analyst Bojan Ivanc.

Krka made a group net profit of 163 million euros in 2011.

Krka said in November it would miss its profit target for 2012 of 170 million euros due to difficult conditions in its markets and unpredictable currency moves. [ID:n:5E8MFA3L]

Sales in Eastern Europe rose 24 percent, while sales in Slovenia fell 11 percent, Krka said in a statement. The company, which sells 92 percent of its products abroad, increased the number of employees by 6 percent last year to 9,461.

Shares in Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed firm, with a market capitalisation of some 1.9 billion euros, fell 1.57 percent to 52.6 euros by 1135 GMT on the Ljubljana bourse while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.88 percent. ($1 = 0.7530 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)