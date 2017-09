LJUBLJANA, July 25 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday its half-year group net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million euros on stronger sales.

It confirmed its earlier report that sales in the same period rose by 6 percent to 597.1 million euros, mainly due to a steep increase in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Keiron Henderson)