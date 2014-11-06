FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenian drug maker Krka's 9-month profit up by 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs maker Krka posted a nine-month group net profit of 127.4 million euros ($159 million), up 2 percent from the same period in 2013, and it expected full-year profit to be level with last year, it said on Thursday.

Last year’s net profit was 172.8 million euros. Krka said the figure would remain unchanged in 2015 as well.

The company said annual sales would be about 1.2 billion euros, below Krka’s earlier forecast of 1.25 billion. Nine-month sales totalled 858 million euros, unchanged from last year, due to the lower prices of drugs and currency risks.

1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Thomas

