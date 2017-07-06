LJUBLJANA, July 6 Group net profit for Slovenia's generic drug producer Krka rose by 31 percent to 91.7 million euros ($104.4 million) in the first half of the year, according to an initial estimate of the figures, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.

It said sales rose by 8.5 percent to 655 million euros, adding final H1 figures would be released on July 27. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Keith Weir)