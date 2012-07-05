FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Krka H1 group sales up by 7 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 5, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Slovenia's Krka H1 group sales up by 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 5 (Reuters) - Slovene pharmaceutical company Krka group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.2 million euros ($707.07 million) in the first half of 2012, boosted by sales in the Russian Federation which rose by 24 percent, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.

It said sales in Western Europe also increased by about 23 percent, while sales in Slovenia fell by 9 percent and now represent only 8 percent of Krka’s total sales.

Krka is due to reveal profit figures for the first half of the year on July 26.

Shares of Krka, which is Slovenia’s largest listed company, closed 0.94 percent lower at 42.1 euros on Thursday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.09 percent. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.