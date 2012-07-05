Slovenia's Krka H1 group sales up by 7 pct

LJUBLJANA, July 5 (Reuters) - Slovene pharmaceutical company Krka group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.2 million euros ($707.07 million) in the first half of 2012, boosted by sales in the Russian Federation which rose by 24 percent, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.

It said sales in Western Europe also increased by about 23 percent, while sales in Slovenia fell by 9 percent and now represent only 8 percent of Krka’s total sales.

Krka is due to reveal profit figures for the first half of the year on July 26.

Shares of Krka, which is Slovenia’s largest listed company, closed 0.94 percent lower at 42.1 euros on Thursday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.09 percent. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)