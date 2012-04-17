FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State firms lose voting rights in Slovenia's Krka
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 17, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

State firms lose voting rights in Slovenia's Krka

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s market watchdog has ordered six state-owned companies with a joint 27.5 percent stake in pharmaceutical firm Krka to launch a takeover bid for the company or reduce their holding to below 25 percent.

In the meantime, the regulator ATVP has scrapped their voting rights in the company, Krka said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ownership level at which investors are required to make a full takeover bid in Slovenia is 25 percent, but analysts expect the government to raise it soon.

State investment funds SOD and KAD, which together own 24.85 percent of Krka, are the biggest stakeholders to lose their voting rights.

Analysts said the watchdog’s decision would have no major impact on Krka shares since the ministry of economy has already started a procedure to raise the takeover threshold to 33 percent in order to give a boost to the capital market.

“I do not see any possibility of the state announcing a takeover bid for Krka, so the decree will not influence Krka’s share price, particularly since the takeover threshold is expected to be lifted,” said Bojan Ivanc, an analyst at KD Banka.

The ATVP has been pushing for a higher takeover threshold for over a year, claiming it would protect small shareholders and at the same time ease control of the market and increase investors’ interest in Slovenian firms.

Krka, which last week started a secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse, has a market capitalisation of some 1.77 billion euros ($2.31 billion).

$1 = 0.7656 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.