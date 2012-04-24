Slovenia's Krka eyes takeover targets

LJUBLJANA, April 24 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drug producer Krka is actively looking to expand its business and could announce a takeover later in the year, Chief Executive Joze Colaric told Reuters on Tuesday.

“A takeover is possible towards the end of this year,” Colaric said on the sidelines of an investment conference.

“We are working on possible acquisitions, performing due diligence and seeking companies that would give us a new market or boost our market share or that would make drugs we do not have, like drugs that cure cancer,” he said.

He said targets could include companies which operate outside Europe and the states of the former Soviet Union, which are Krka’s main markets, but declined to give further details.

Colaric also said Krka would appeal a recent ruling by a Norwegian court that Krka had breached AstraZeneca’s patent in the production of esomeprazole, a drug used for gastroesophageal influx disease.

The court ordered Krka, which was selling the drug in Norway at the end of 2010, to pay damages of 1.9 million euros ($2.5 million) to AstraZeneca.

“I am convinced that we will win this case at the higher court,” said Colaric, adding Krka’s profit would not be significantly hurt even if it had to pay the damages as the payment would represent only a fraction of Krka’s income.

Krka said in November it expected a group net profit of 170 million euros this year, up from 162.7 million in 2011. It expects group sales to reach 1.13 billion euros this year, up from 1.08 billion in 2011.

Colaric said Krka expected sales growth in Russia in coming years of more than 10 percent per year, particularly after its new drug factory there is completed at the end of 2013.

He said there was also significant potential for growth in western Europe, where budget cut are forcing the authorities to seek cheaper, generic drugs.

Shares of Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company, were flat at 48.6 euros on the Ljubljana bourse by 1055 GMT on Tuesday, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.3 percent.