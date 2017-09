Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kroger Co said on Friday that David Dillon, the grocery store’s chief executive officer for a decade, plans to step down from that job in January and that President and Chief Operating Officer Rodney McMullen will replace him as CEO.

Dillon, 62, plans to retire as CEO on Jan. 1, 2014 and remain chairman until Dec. 31, 2014, Kroger said.