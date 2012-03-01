UPDATE 2-Kroger posts adjusted profit beat, shares up

* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.50 vs Street View $0.49

March 1 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, posted results that beat Wall Street expectations and outperformed its rivals Safeway Inc and Supervalu Inc at a time when higher food and fuel prices are weighing on sales volumes.

The operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith‘s, Food 4 Less and other grocery stores, whose shares were up 3 percent in early trading, had a net loss of $306.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28 including a large pension charge.

A year earlier , it posted a profit of $278.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

In December, Kroger said four United Food and Commercial Workers/multi-employer pension funds would merge into a new fund, as of Jan. 1, 2012. Ultimately, the switch should trim its pension contribution costs after the initial charge.

Excluding the impact of the pension plan consolidation Kroger earned $283.8 million, or 50 cents per share -- 1 cent higher than analysts’ average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales, including fuel, rose 7.7 percent to $21.4 billion.

Identical supermarket sales, without fuel, increased 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter. That rise was slightly less than the 5 percent increase posted in the third quarter, but better than some analysts expected.

Identical supermarket sales are a closely watched measure of sales at stores open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Kroger forecast full-year earnings of $2.28 per share to $2.38 per share. It expects to benefit from a 53rd week in the fiscal year, an expected lower inventory charge, aggressive stock repurchases and benefits from the pension plans consolidating.

Shares in the company were up 3 percent, or 71 cents, at $24.50 in early trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)