FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kroger plans coffee K-Cups: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2012 / 1:21 AM / in 5 years

Kroger plans coffee K-Cups: spokesman

Martinne Geller

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, is planning to introduce store-branded single-serve coffee cups compatible with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s popular Keurig brewers, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

In addition, the Keurig system may not be the only system for which Kroger will introduce cups, spokesman Keith Dailey said.

Kroger is one of many companies including Nestle, Kraft, Sara Lee, Green Mountain, Starbucks and privately held Mars looking to tap the growth of single-cup coffee.

While increased competition has some industry watchers worried about the sustainability of current profit margins, many point to consumers’ growing desire for convenience and high-quality coffee at home.

Earlier this week, No. 1 coffee chain Starbucks said its stores will begin selling single-serve K-Cup coffee pods for Keurig brewers on June 12, months earlier than some on Wall Street had expected.

Single-cup brewers make fresh cups of coffee, or even espresso drinks, in seconds. The single-cup category is small compared with the overall coffee sector, but growing rapidly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.