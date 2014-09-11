FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kroger's quarterly profit rises 9 pct
September 11, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Kroger's quarterly profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of grocer Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc.

Shares of Kroger, which owns the Ralphs, Smith’s and Food 4 Less grocery chains and supplement seller Vitacost.com, rose 2.4 percent to $53.12 in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $347 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 16 from $317 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 12 percent to $25.3 billion.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, were up 4.8 percent, higher than the 4.2 percent increase analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

