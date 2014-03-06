FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kroger quarterly profit falls 8.7 pct
March 6, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Kroger quarterly profit falls 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove negative impact of colder winter. The company said results were enhanced by its response to the adverse weather)

March 6 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported an 8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit.

The company, which owns the Ralphs, Smith’s and Food 4 Less chains, said net income attributable to Kroger fell to $422 million, or 81 cents per share, from $462 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 3.7 percent to $23.2 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Lisa Baertlein)

